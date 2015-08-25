Aug 25 Twelve Indian states raised 89.5 billion rupees ($1.35 billion) via
10-year bonds on Tuesday, in line with the target, the Reserve Bank of India said in a release.
Following are the details of the auction:
Sr. No. State Notified Amount Amount Cut-off Yield Tenure
(bln rupees) Accepted (Percent) years
(bln rupees)
1. Goa 1 1 8.28 10
2. Gujarat 10 10 8.29 10
3. Haryana 1 1 8.29 10
4. Jammu and Kashmir 4.5 4.5 8.28 10
5. Kerala 5 5 8.31 10
6. Maharashtra 15 15 8.29 10
7. Meghalaya 1 1 8.28 10
8. Punjab 6 6 8.28 10
9. Tamil Nadu 12 12 8.29 10
10. Uttar Pradesh 5 5 8.29 10
11. Uttarakhand 5 5 8.29 10
12. West Bengal 15 15 8.30 10
Total 89.50 89.50
Source Text: (bit.ly/1PP3Lku)
($1 = 66.2550 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anand Basu)