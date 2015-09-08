Sept 8 Twelve Indian states raised 112.5 billion rupees ($1.69 billion)
via 10-year bonds on Tuesday, above the targeted amount of 106.5 billion rupees, the
Reserve Bank of India said in a release.
Following are the details of the auction:
Sr. No. State Notified Amount Amount Cut-off Yield Tenure years
(bln rupees) Accepted (Percent)
(bln rupees)
1. Andhra Pradesh 10 10 8.24 10
2. Haryana 10 10 8.23 10
3. Goa 2 2 8.21 10
4. Gujarat* 10 13 8.23 10
5. Madhya Pradesh 10 10 8.25 10
6. Maharashtra 15 15 8.23 10
7. Nagaland 1.5 1.5 8.22 10
8. Punjab 9 9 8.25 10
9. Rajasthan 5 5 8.23 10
10. Tamil Nadu* 12 15 8.24 10
11. Telangana 12 12 8.24 10
12. Uttar Pradesh 10 10 8.23 10
Total 106.5 112.5
*Gujarat and Tamil Nadu have retained additional amount of 3 bln rupees each
Source Text: (bit.ly/1EQDfGd)
($1 = 66.6400 Indian rupees)
