Sept 18 India's central bank said 11 states would raise a minimum of 101.6 billion rupees ($1.54 billion) via 10-year loans on Sept. 22. Sr. State Amount to be raised Tenure Years No. (bln rupees) 1. Bihar 20 10 2. Gujarat* 10 10 3. Haryana 10 10 4. Himachal Pradesh 2 10 5. Madhya Pradesh 10 10 6. Maharashtra 15 10 7. Mizoram 0.60 10 8. Punjab 4 10 9. Uttar Pradesh 10 10 10. Uttarakhand 5 10 11. West Bengal 15 10 Total 101.60 *Gujarat will have an option to retain an additional amount of 3 bln rupees. ($1 = 65.8100 Indian rupees) (Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)