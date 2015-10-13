Oct 13 Fourteen Indian states raised 163.12 billion rupees ($2.51 billion) via 10-year bonds on Tuesday, higher than a minimum target of 156.37 billion rupees, the Reserve Bank of India said in a release. Following are the details of the auction: Sr. No. State Notified Amount Cut-off Yiel Tenure Amount (bln Accepted d (Percent) years rupees) (bln rupees) 1. Andhra Pradesh 15 15 7.98 10 2. Bihar 15 15 7.99 10 3. Gujarat* 10 13 7.96 10 4. Himachal Pradesh 5 5 7.95 10 5. Karnataka 20 20 7.98 10 6. Maharashtra 15 15 7.96 10 7. Meghalaya 0.6 0.6 7.96 10 8. Punjab 15 15 8.01 10 9. Rajasthan 7.5 7.5 7.95 10 10. Tamil Nadu* 15 18.75 7.97 10 11. Telangana 12.02 12.02 7.98 10 12. Uttar Pradesh 15 15 7.98 10 13. West Bengal 10 10 7.97 10 14. UT of Puducherry 1.25 1.25 7.95 10 Total 156.37 163.12 *Gujarat and Tamil Nadu have retained an additional amount of 3 bln rupees and 3.75 bln rupees respectively Source Text: bit.ly/1LrPkD4 ($1 = 65.0900 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)