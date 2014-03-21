MUMBAI, March 21 Fourteen Indian state
governments will raise a minimum of 56.65 billion rupees
($924.82 million) via loans on March 25, the Reserve Bank of
India said on Friday.
Following are the details of the auction:
Sr. Name of the State Notified amount No. (bln Rupees)
1. Andhra Pradesh* 10.00
2. Arunachal Pradesh 0.50
3. Goa 0.90
4. Gujarat 5.40
5. Haryana 4.00
6. Jammu & Kashmir 1.80
7. Kerala 6.00
8. Manipur 1.50
9. Meghalaya 0.80
10. Nagaland 0.25
11. Punjab 5.00
12. Rajasthan 8.00
13. Tamil Nadu* 12.00
14. Tripura 0.50
* Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu will have option to
retain additional subscription of 2.50 billion rupees and 3
billion rupees, respectively over the notified amount.
($1 = 61.2550 Indian Rupees)
