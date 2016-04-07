MUMBAI, April 7 India's power reforms are likely
to put pressure on state governments' budgets, potentially
forcing them to cut spending needed to support economic growth,
the Reserve Bank of India said in a report on Thursday.
States could find themselves deviating from the path of
fiscal consolidation as they take on an additional interest
burden from debt tied to state utilities.
A government plan announced in November provides for states
participating in the programme to convert up to 75 percent of
the 4.3-trillion-rupee ($64.6-billion) loans and debt held by
their utilities into bonds, and assume all interest payments and
redemptions.
Such a process "would considerably reduce the fiscal space
of states, which might lead to curtailment of capital
expenditure with an adverse impact on growth," the RBI said in
its report on state finance.
So far 15 of 29 states have joined the government's
so-called Ujwal Discom Assurance Yojana (UDAY) plan.
The RBI urged states to cut "unproductive" expenditure and
boost non-tax revenues to improve the quality of fiscal
consolidation.
The state government cash surplus stood at 1.88 trillion
rupees by the end of March, the central bank said.
The estimated combined fiscal deficit of states would fall
to 2.4 percent of gross domestic product in the financial year
ending in March 2016 from 2.9 percent the year before, the RBI
said.
But it forecast a sharp cut in the small savings rate
announced by the government would increase states' market
borrowing, as the proceeds from these deposits were shared
between the central government and the states.
($1=66.5300 Indian rupees)
