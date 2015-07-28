July 28 Fifteen Indian states raised 141.25 billion rupees
($2.21 billion) through 10-year state loans, higher than the minimum target of
134.25 billion rupees notified, the Reserve Bank of India said in a release on
Tuesday.
Sr. No. State Notified Amount Amount Accepted Tenure
(bln rupees) (bln rupees) (years)
1 Andhra Pradesh 10.00 10.00 10
2 Chhattisgarh 7.00 7.00 10
3 Haryana 10.00 10.00 10
4 Jharkhand 10.00 10.00 10
5 Kerala 15.00 15.00 10
6 Maharashtra 15.00 15.00 10
7 Manipur 0.75 0.75 10
8 Meghalaya 0.50 0.50 10
9 Rajasthan 10.00 10.00 10
10 Tamil Nadu* 12.00 15.00 10
11 Telangana 10.00 10.00 10
12 Tripura 2.00 2.00 10
13 Uttar Pradesh* 16.00 20.00 10
14 West Bengal 15.00 15.00 10
15 UT of Puducherry 1.00 1.00 10
Total 134.25 141.25
*Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh have retained additional
amount of 3 bln rupees and 4 bln rupees, respectively.
($1 = 63.9600 Indian rupees)
(Reporting By Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)