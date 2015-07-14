BRIEF-Odella Leather says as at March 24, public float is abut 23.32 pct
* As at March 24, public float of company is approximately 23.32% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 14 Ten Indian states raised 80.75 billion rupees ($1.27 billion) via 10-year bonds on Tuesday, higher than a minimum target of 77.75 billion rupees, the Reserve Bank of India said in a release. Following are the details of the auction: Sr. No. State Notified Amount Amount Accepted Cut-off Yield (Percent) Tenure (bln rupees) (bln rupees) years 1. Andhra Pradesh* 10 13 8.33 10 2. Goa 1 1 8.28 10 3. Haryana 9 9 8.30 10 4. J&K 5 5 8.30 10 5. Madhya Pradesh 15 15 8.36 10 6. Maharashtra 15 15 8.32 10 7. Manipur 0.75 0.75 8.29 10 8. Punjab 6 6 8.34 10 9. Telangana 15 15 8.35 10 10. UT of Puducherry 1 1 8.30 10 Total 77.75 80.75 *Andhra Pradesh has retained additional amount of 3 billion rupees. Source Text: bit.ly/1eYMZCj ($1 = 63.4500 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
* As at March 24, public float of company is approximately 23.32% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, March 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings does not believe the disposal of stakes in Hong Kong Life Insurance Limited (not rated) by OCBC Wing Hang Bank Ltd (WHB; A+/Stable/a-), Shanghai Commercial Bank Ltd (SCB; A-/Stable/a-) and Chong Hing Bank Limited (CHB; BBB/Stable/bbb) will have an immediate effect on the banks' ratings, but the one-off gains of up to 100% of the banks' annual profit, if retained, will support organic growth