MUMBAI Nov 18 About 17,000 employees of the
Reserve Bank of India are set to go on strike on Thursday for
better retirement benefits and to oppose reforms to the central
bank, raising the prospect of disruptions to banks and markets.
The four unions that have called the strike say the reforms
will reduce the RBI's regulatory powers and take away debt
management operations away from the central bank.
The strike is the first at the central bank in six years.
Several senior officials who spoke to Reuters said they did
not agree with the opposition to planned reforms, most of which
have been amended to include suggestions from RBI Governor
Raghuram Rajan, but all workers will nonetheless support the
strike.
Unless the RBI announces contingency measures, the strike is
expected to affect payment and settlements at banks and in
markets, but is unlikely to have much impact on the final shape
of reforms to the central bank.
"Employees of all departments including payments and
settlement will participate in the strike," said Ajit Subhedar,
President of All India Reserve Bank Employees Association.
The union is also opposing the proposed creation of a
monetary policy committee that would include members of the
government, seeing it as a curb on the RBI's decision-making
powers.
The RBI did not have immediate comment on the impact on the
strike or on potential disruptions to payments and settlements.
The uncertainty kept many banks away from government bonds
on Wednesday with volumes falling to 92.65 billion rupees
($1.40 billion), less than half of its daily average.
The last time RBI employees struck work was in 2009, again
for higher pensions.
Rajan has supported the creation of a monetary policy
agreement, although details about its composition have yet to be
announced.
The governor has also agreed to ceding the management of
debt to a special committee appointed by the government, though
he has opposed several other recommendations including reduced
power of foreign exchange regulation.
($1 = 66.3 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Rafael Nam
and Sanjeev Miglani)