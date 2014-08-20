Aug 20 The Reserve Bank of India:

RBI says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 8.6456 pct vs 8.6456 pct last week RBI says yield on 364-day treasury bills at 8.6840 pct vs 8.7432 pct two weeks ago RBI says India sells 80 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 97.89 rupees RBI says India sells 50 bln rupees of 364-day treasury bills at 92.03 rupees

For a Reuters poll on the auction, click (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore)