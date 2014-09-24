Sept 24 The Reserve Bank of India:

RBI says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 8.5201 pct vs 8.6038 pct last week

RBI says yield on 182-day treasury bills at 8.6613 pct vs 8.7050 pct two weeks ago

RBI says India sells 50 bln rupees of 182-day treasury bills at 95.86 rupees

RBI says India sells 70 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 97.92 rupees

For a Reuters poll on the auction, click (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore)