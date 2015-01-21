BRIEF-Prospect Park Capital says will not receive milestone payment held onto upon sale of interest in IOI
* Says advised by Serenity Pharmaceuticals co will not receive milestone payment which it held onto upon sale of interest in IOI
Jan 21 The Reserve Bank of India:
* RBI says India sells 30.63 bln rupees out of notified 80 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 98 rupees * RBI says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 8.1857 pct vs 8.3946 pct last week * RBI says yield on 364-day treasury bills at 7.9082 pct vs 8.1773 pct two weeks ago * RBI says India sells 60 bln rupees of 364-day treasury bills at 92.69 rupees
For a Reuters poll on the auction, click (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru)
* Says advised by Serenity Pharmaceuticals co will not receive milestone payment which it held onto upon sale of interest in IOI
NEW YORK, March 29 Trading volume for emerging market debt rose 9 percent last year to $5.167 trillion, according to a survey of 45 leading investment and commercial banks in 90 emerging market countries.