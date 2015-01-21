Jan 21 The Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI says India sells 30.63 bln rupees out of notified 80 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 98 rupees * RBI says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 8.1857 pct vs 8.3946 pct last week * RBI says yield on 364-day treasury bills at 7.9082 pct vs 8.1773 pct two weeks ago * RBI says India sells 60 bln rupees of 364-day treasury bills at 92.69 rupees

For a Reuters poll on the auction, click (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru)