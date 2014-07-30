July 30 The Reserve Bank of India: Rbi says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 8.6456 pct vs 8.6038 pct last week Rbi says yield on 182-day treasury bills at 8.7050 pct vs 8.6395 pct two week ago India sells 90 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 97.89 rupees - RBI India sells 60 bln rupees of 182-day treasury bills at 95.84 rupees - RBI