Aug 6 The Reserve Bank of India RBI says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 8.6456 pct vs 8.6456 pct last week RBI says yield on 364-day treasury bills at 8.7432 pct vs 8.6959 pct two week ago India sells 90 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 97.89 rupees - RBI India sells 60 bln rupees of 364-day treasury bills at 91.98 rupees - RBI For a Reuters poll on the auction, click: [ID:nL4N0QC1D6 ] (Reporting By Aditya Kondalamahanty in Bangalore)