Aug 27 The Reserve Bank of India: RBI says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 8.6038 pct vs 8.6456 pct last week

RBI says yield on 182-day treasury bills at 8.6832 pct vs 8.7050 pct two weeks ago

RBI says India sells 80 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 97.90 rupees

RBI says India sells 50 bln rupees of 182-day treasury bills at 95.85 rupees

(Reporting By Aditya Kondalamahanty in Bangalore)