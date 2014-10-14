Oct 14 The Reserve Bank of India:
* RBI says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 8.4782 pct vs
8.4782 pct last week
* RBI says india sells 90 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at
97.93 rupees
* RBI says yield on 364-day treasury bills at 8.5657 pct vs
8.6485 pct two weeks ago
* RBI says india sells 60 bln rupees of 364-day treasury bills
at 92.13 rupees
* RBI says makes partial allotment of 26.22 pct on 24 bids at
91-day tbill auction
* RBI says makes partial allotment of 22.95 pct on 15 bids at
364-day tbill auction
For a Reuters poll on the auction, click here
(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore)