Oct 22 The Reserve Bank of India:

RBI says India sells 90 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 97.94 rupees RBI says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 8.4364 pct vs 8.4782 pct two week ago RBI says India sells 60 bln rupees of 182-day treasury bills at 95.92 rupees RBI says yield on 182-day treasury bills at 8.5305 pct vs 8.6177 pct last week RBI says makes partial allotment of 13.37 pct on 25 bids at 91-day tbill auction RBI says makes partial allotment of 70.73 pct on 14 bids at 182-day tbill auction

For a Reuters poll on the auction, click (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore)