BRIEF-National International Holding FY profit rises
* FY net profit 2.5 million dinars versus 315,218 dinars year ago
Oct 22 The Reserve Bank of India:
RBI says India sells 90 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 97.94 rupees RBI says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 8.4364 pct vs 8.4782 pct two week ago RBI says India sells 60 bln rupees of 182-day treasury bills at 95.92 rupees RBI says yield on 182-day treasury bills at 8.5305 pct vs 8.6177 pct last week RBI says makes partial allotment of 13.37 pct on 25 bids at 91-day tbill auction RBI says makes partial allotment of 70.73 pct on 14 bids at 182-day tbill auction
For a Reuters poll on the auction, click (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore)
* FY net profit 2.5 million dinars versus 315,218 dinars year ago
ZURICH, March 19 Reinsurer Swiss Re, usually involved in mega-deals on natural disaster coverage, is branching out on its own to do individually tailored schemes to boost returns, such as one in China to protect farmers against floods or drought.
* Board approves increase of issued capital to EGP 1.40 billion from EGP 1.34 billion through issue of one bonus share for every 20 shares Source: (http://bit.ly/2mFb3hi) Further company coverage: )