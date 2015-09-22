Mozambique extends probe into govt loans to April 28
MAPUTO, March 25 Mozambique has extended until April 28 an investigation into government-owned firms that hid $2 billion in loans, state media said on Saturday.
Sept 22 The Reserve Bank of India:
* RBI: allots 61.50 bln rupees at 14-day variable rate repo auction vs 155 bln rupees notified * RBI: sets cut-off rate of 7.29 pct at 14-day variable rate repo auction * RBI: weighted average rate at 7.32 pct at 14-day variable rate repo auction
Source text: bit.ly/1FcAMGL (Bengaluru newsroom)
MAPUTO, March 25 Mozambique has extended until April 28 an investigation into government-owned firms that hid $2 billion in loans, state media said on Saturday.
JOHANNESBURG, March 25 South African Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan embarks on a week-long non-deal investor roadshow in Britain and the United States on Monday as weak economic growth and ruling party tensions put the country's investment grade at risk.