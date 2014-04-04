BRIEF-Palestine's National bank board approves FY dividend
* Board approves cash dividend 5 percent of share nominal value for 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2m3vKbn) Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, April 4 (Reuters) -
* India's central bank sets cut-off rate of 8.22 percent at 13-day term repo auction
* India cbank: weighted average rate at 8.39 percent at 13-day term repo auction
* India cbank: allots 600.02 billion rupees at 13-day term repo auction; gets bids worth 673.15 billion rupees
* India cbank: makes partial allotment of 99.49 percent at cut-off rate at 13-day term repo auction
* Board approves cash dividend 5 percent of share nominal value for 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2m3vKbn) Further company coverage:
SHANGHAI, March 16 Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index closed at a 19-month high on Thursday after the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates, as expected, but signalled no pick-up in the pace of tightening.
March 16 Intercontinental International Real Estate Investment Company SA: