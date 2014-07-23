Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
MUMBAI, July 23 * India cbank sets 8.57 percent cut-off rate at 7-day term repo auction * Weighted average rate at 8.65 percent at 7-day term repo auction * India cbank allots 100.01 billion rupees at 7-day term repo auction; gets bids worth 300.30 billion rupees * Makes partial allotment of 24.38 pct at cut-off rate for 7-day term repo auction
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.