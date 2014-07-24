BRIEF-BoC's Schembri: clearly strong demand for housing in Toronto, Vancouver
* Bank of Canada's Schembri: clearly there's been strong demand for housing in Toronto, Vancouver; demand from foreign residents part of increase
India's central bank said it will conduct 14-day term repo for 615 billion rupees ($10.24 billion) and 7-day term repo auction for 100 billion rupees on Friday. The reversal of the 7 day and 14 day term repos will take place on August 1 and August 8 respectively ($1 = 60.0400 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)
* Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc acquires Van Houten Farms shopping center in Passaic, NJ
* BB&T Corp says on March 21, 2017, issued and sold $1 billion aggregate principal amount of its 2.750 pct medium-term notes, Series E, due April 1, 2022