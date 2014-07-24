India's central bank said it will conduct 14-day term repo for 615 billion rupees ($10.24 billion) and 7-day term repo auction for 100 billion rupees on Friday. The reversal of the 7 day and 14 day term repos will take place on August 1 and August 8 respectively ($1 = 60.0400 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)