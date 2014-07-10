July 10 India's central bank said on Thursday it would conduct a 14-day term repo auction for 610 billion rupees ($10.22 billion) on Friday, in order to infuse liquidity into the banking system.

The reversal of the 14-day term repo will take place on July 25, RBI said. ($1 = 59.7050 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore)