BRIEF-Ziplocal Inc has entered into lock-up, support agreement with Intercap Inc
* Has entered into a lock-up and support agreement with Intercap Inc.
MUMBAI, Sept 30 * Reserve Bank of India to conduct 160 bln rupees of 16-day term repo auction on Oct 1 * To conduct 155 bln rupees of 14-day term repo auction on Oct 7 * To conduct 155 bln rupees of 12-day term repo auction on Oct 10 * To conduct 150 bln rupees of 14-day term repo auction on oct 14 (Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques)
BADEN-BADEN, Germany, March 17 The world's biggest economies will pledge to jointly fight cyber attacks on the global banking system, one of the biggest coordinated efforts yet to protect lenders since an $81 million heist of the Bangladesh central bank's account last year.
March 17 A New Jersey pastor and a Florida software engineer were convicted on Friday of scheming to help an illegal bitcoin exchange avoid having banks and regulators look into its activities.