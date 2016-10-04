MUMBAI Oct 4 India's newly minted monetary
policy committee delivered a surprise 25-basis-point cut in the
repo rate on Tuesday to 6.25 percent, as Reserve
Bank of India Governor Urjit Patel presided over his first
policy review since his appointment last month.
The latest cut extends an easing cycle that began in January
2015 under Patel's predecessor Raghuram Rajan.
Below is a timeline of changes to the repo rate since June
2000 as well as links to other timelines of RBI levers.
* RATE (percent) EFFECTIVE DATE
6.25 04-10-2016
6.50 05-04-2016
6.75 29-09-2015
7.25 02-06-2015
7.50 04-03-2015
7.75 15-01-2015
8.00 28-01-2014
7.75 29-10-2013
7.50 20-09-2013
7.25 03-05-2013
7.50 19-03-2013
7.75 29-01-2013
8.00 17-04-2012
8.50 25-10-2011
8.25 16-09-2011
8.00 26-07-2011
7.50 16-06-2011
7.25 03-05-2011
6.75 17-03-2011
6.50 25-01-2011
6.25 02-11-2010
6.00 16-09-2010
5.75 27-07-2010
5.50 02-07-2010
5.25 20-04-2010
5.00 19-03-2010
4.75 21-04-2009
5.00 04-03-2009
5.50 02-01-2009
6.50 08-12-2008
7.50 03-11-2008
8.00 20-10-2008
9.00 29-07-2008
8.50 24-06-2008
8.00 11-06-2008
7.75 30-03-2007
7.50 31-01-2007
7.25 30-10-2006
7.00 25-07-2006
6.75 08-06-2006
6.50 24-01-2006
6.25 26-10-2005
6.00 31-03-2004
7.00 19-03-2003
7.10 07-03-2003
7.50 12-11-2002
8.00 28-03-2002
8.50 07-06-2001
8.75 30-04-2001
9.00 09-03-2001
10.00 06-11-2000
10.25 13-10-2000
13.50 06-09-2000
15.00 30-08-2000
16.00 09-08-2000
10.00 21-07-2000
9.00 13-07-2000
12.25 28-06-2000
12.60 27-06-2000
13.05 23-06-2000
13.00 22-06-2000
13.50 21-06-2000
14.00 20-06-2000
13.50 19-06-2000
10.85 14-06-2000
9.55 13-06-2000
9.25 12-06-2000
9.05 09-06-2000
9.00 07-06-2000
9.05 05-06-2000
* Note: Prior to Oct. 29, 2004, the repo rate was known as the
reverse repo rate. For further details, please see central
bank's website: (www.rbi.org.in)
