Sept 9 The Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 7.4353 pct vs 7.4353 pct last week * RBI says India sells 90 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 98.18 rupees * RBI says yield on 182-day treasury bills at 7.4894 pct vs 7.4894 pct two weeks ago * RBI says India sells 50 bln rupees of 182-day treasury bills at 96.40 rupees

Source text: bit.ly/1JSh7Ir bit.ly/1JShaUF (Reporting By Derek Francis in Bengaluru)