UPDATE 2-Weak trading, bleak commissions drag profits drown for China's brokers
* 2017 bright spots include bonds, IPOs, M&A (Recasts with overview on brokerages; adds background on other brokerages)
Sept 9 The Reserve Bank of India:
* RBI says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 7.4353 pct vs 7.4353 pct last week * RBI says India sells 90 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 98.18 rupees * RBI says yield on 182-day treasury bills at 7.4894 pct vs 7.4894 pct two weeks ago * RBI says India sells 50 bln rupees of 182-day treasury bills at 96.40 rupees
Source text: bit.ly/1JSh7Ir bit.ly/1JShaUF (Reporting By Derek Francis in Bengaluru)
* 2017 bright spots include bonds, IPOs, M&A (Recasts with overview on brokerages; adds background on other brokerages)
* Trump vows to move on to tax cut legislation (Adds Trump quotes, lawmaker reaction)