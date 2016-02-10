BRIEF-Buffett-Backed 3G Capital weighing bid for Panera Bread- NY Post, citing sources
April 11 Buffett-backed Private Equity Firm 3G Capital Weighing Bid For Panera Bread - NY Post, citing sources Source text : http://nyp.st/2p0VVNJ
Feb 10 Reserve Bank of India:
* RBI says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 7.3521 pct * RBI says India sells 80 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 98.20 rupees * RBI says yield on 182-day treasury bills at 7.2738 pct vs 7.2308 pct two weeks ago * RBI says India sells 60 bln rupees of 182-day treasury bills at 96.50 rupees
BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 10 Alabama Governor Robert Bentley resigned on Monday after pleading guilty to two misdemeanors related to campaign finance violations and linked to his relationship with a former adviser, ending a year-long scandal that has enveloped the state's government.