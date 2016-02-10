Feb 10 Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 7.3521 pct * RBI says India sells 80 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 98.20 rupees * RBI says yield on 182-day treasury bills at 7.2738 pct vs 7.2308 pct two weeks ago * RBI says India sells 60 bln rupees of 182-day treasury bills at 96.50 rupees

Source texts: (bit.ly/20UT99E) (bit.ly/20UT9Gs) (Bengaluru newsroom)