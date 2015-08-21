BRIEF-Bank of Chongqing announces operation approval for Chongqing Xinyu Financial Leasing
* Announcement on obtaining the operation approval issued by the CBRC chongqing bureau for financial leasing company
Aug 21 The Reserve Bank of India will auction 140 billion rupees ($2.13 billion) of treasury bills, comprising 90 billion rupees of 91-day and 50 billion rupees of 182-day t-bills, on Aug. 26, it said in a release on Friday. Source Text: (bit.ly/1J9LTyu), (bit.ly/1J9LVX6)
($1 = 65.8200 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
LAGOS, March 23 Nigeria's central bank said on Thursday it sold one-year treasury notes at 18.69 percent, above inflation rate for the second consecutive time in a bid to maintain positive yield and attract investors.