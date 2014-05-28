BRIEF-Fannie Mae announces second sale of reperforming loans
* Pool of approximately 7,600 loans, totaling $1.65 billion in unpaid principal balance, is available for purchase by qualified bidders
May 28 The Reserve Bank of India said-
RBI says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 8.6456 pct vs 8.6456 pct last week
RBI says yield on 364-day treasury bills at 8.6959 pct vs 8.8857 pct two week ago
India sells 90 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 97.89 rupees - RBI
India sells 60 bln rupees of 364-day treasury bills at 92.02 rupees - RBI
For a Reuters poll on the auction, see: (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bangalore) )
* Pool of approximately 7,600 loans, totaling $1.65 billion in unpaid principal balance, is available for purchase by qualified bidders
March 14 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
* Smart Real Estate Investment Trust announces redemption of 3.385% series j senior unsecured debentures