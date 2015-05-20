May 20 The Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 7.8936 pct vs 7.9770 pct last week * RBI says india sells 90 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 98.07 rupees * RBI says yield on 182-day treasury bills at 7.9002 pct vs 7.9002 pct two week ago * RBI says india sells 60 bln rupees of 182-day treasury bills at 96.21 rupees

Source: bit.ly/1GoJIY1

: bit.ly/1GoJJLo (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru) )