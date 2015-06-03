June 3 The Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 7.6851 pct vs 7.8519 pct last week * RBI says India sells 90 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 98.12 rupees * RBI says yield on 182-day treasury bills at 7.7487 pct vs 7.9002 pct two week ago * RBI says India sells 60 bln rupees of 182-day treasury bills at 96.28 rupees

Source text: bit.ly/1ddGWZN bit.ly/1ddGXNk (Reporting By Derek Francis in Bengaluru)