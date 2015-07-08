BRIEF-IndusInd bank extends its agreement with Lohia Industries
* Says co extends its agreement with Lohia Industries by offering 3wheeler financing in the e-rickshaw category Source text - (http://bit.ly/2mOqpFm) Further company coverage:
July 8 The Reserve bank of India:
* RBI says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 7.5186 pct vs 7.5602 pct last week * RBI says India sells 80 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 98.16 rupees * RBI says yield on 364-day treasury bills at 7.6172 pct vs 7.7217 pct two week ago * RBI says India sells 60 bln rupees of 364-day treasury bills at 92.94 rupees
* Says board approves appointment of Abdulmajeed Abdullah Almobarak as CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: