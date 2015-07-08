July 8 The Reserve bank of India:

* RBI says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 7.5186 pct vs 7.5602 pct last week * RBI says India sells 80 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 98.16 rupees * RBI says yield on 364-day treasury bills at 7.6172 pct vs 7.7217 pct two week ago * RBI says India sells 60 bln rupees of 364-day treasury bills at 92.94 rupees

Source texts: bit.ly/1LRCfTm

bit.ly/1LRCgqe (Reporting By Derek Francis in Bengaluru)