Globalisation is a reality, not matter of choice - China's bank governor
BOAO, China, March 25 Globalisation is a reality for all countries, and is not a matter of choice, the People's Bank of China's governor, Zhou Xiaochuan, on Saturday.
July 22 The Reserve Bank of India:
* RBI SAYS YIELD ON 91-DAY TREASURY BILLS AT 7.4769 PCT VS 7.5186 PCT LAST WEEK * INDIA SELLS 80 BLN RUPEES OF 91-DAY TREASURY BILLS AT 98.17 RUPEES - RBI * RBI SAYS YIELD ON 364-DAY TREASURY BILLS AT 7.6172 PCT VS 7.6172 PCT TWO WEEKS AGO * INDIA SELLS 60 BLN RUPEES OF 364-DAY TREASURY BILLS AT 92.94 RUPEES - RBI
Source texts: (bit.ly/1efQGTC)
For a Reuters poll on the auction, click (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru)
BOAO, China, March 25 Globalisation is a reality for all countries, and is not a matter of choice, the People's Bank of China's governor, Zhou Xiaochuan, on Saturday.
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nOuzNg) Further company coverage: