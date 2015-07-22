* RBI SAYS YIELD ON 91-DAY TREASURY BILLS AT 7.4769 PCT VS 7.5186 PCT LAST WEEK * INDIA SELLS 80 BLN RUPEES OF 91-DAY TREASURY BILLS AT 98.17 RUPEES - RBI * RBI SAYS YIELD ON 364-DAY TREASURY BILLS AT 7.6172 PCT VS 7.6172 PCT TWO WEEKS AGO * INDIA SELLS 60 BLN RUPEES OF 364-DAY TREASURY BILLS AT 92.94 RUPEES - RBI