July 15 * RBI says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 7.5186 pct vs 7.5186 pct last week * RBI says india sells 80 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 98.16 rupees * RBI says yield on 182-day treasury bills at 7.5974 pct vs 7.6622 pct two week ago * RBI says india sells 60 bln rupees of 182-day treasury bills at 96.35 rupees