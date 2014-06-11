June 11 The Reserve Bank of India:

RBI says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 8.5619 pct vs 8.5201 pct last week RBI says yield on 364-day treasury bills at 8.6012 pct vs 8.6959 pct two weeks ago India sells 80 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 97.91 rupees - RBI India sells 60 bln rupees of 364-day treasury bills at 92.10 rupees - RBI

For a Reuters poll on the auction, click: (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore)