July 23 The Reserve Bank of India:

RBI says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 8.6038 pct vs 8.6038 pct last week RBI says yield on 364-day treasury bills at 8.6959 pct vs 8.6722 pct two week ago RBI says india sells 90 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 97.90 rupees RBI says india sells 60 bln rupees of 364-day treasury bills at 92.02 rupees

For a Reuters poll on the auction , click (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore)