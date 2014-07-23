Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
July 23 The Reserve Bank of India:
RBI says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 8.6038 pct vs 8.6038 pct last week RBI says yield on 364-day treasury bills at 8.6959 pct vs 8.6722 pct two week ago RBI says india sells 90 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 97.90 rupees RBI says india sells 60 bln rupees of 364-day treasury bills at 92.02 rupees
For a Reuters poll on the auction
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.