BRIEF-Fong Chien Construction says no dividend for 2016
March 20 Fong Chien Construction Co Ltd : * Says no dividend for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/8hnX6D Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
MUMBAI, April 2 India's central bank Governor Raghuram Rajan told a TV channel a "substantial" strengthening in the rupee to 45 or 50 per dollar could hit exports, although he added the Reserve Bank of India was fine with "a certain amount of leeway" in the currency.
Rajan also said during a CNBC-TV 18 interview that the RBI does not want to declare victory on inflation yet, despite keeping interest rates on hold on Tuesday as widely expected.
The RBI would rethink its stance if there is a "substantial" change of inflation, up or down.
March 20 Huaan Securities Co Ltd : * Says it will scrap plan to sell Anhui brokerage unit Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/YFwYDr Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)