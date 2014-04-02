MUMBAI, April 2 India's central bank Governor Raghuram Rajan told a TV channel a "substantial" strengthening in the rupee to 45 or 50 per dollar could hit exports, although he added the Reserve Bank of India was fine with "a certain amount of leeway" in the currency.

Rajan also said during a CNBC-TV 18 interview that the RBI does not want to declare victory on inflation yet, despite keeping interest rates on hold on Tuesday as widely expected.

The RBI would rethink its stance if there is a "substantial" change of inflation, up or down.

(Reporting by Mumbai Treasury Desk; Writing by Swati Bhat; Editing by Rafael Nam)