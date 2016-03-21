DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to May 31
March 21 Reserve Bank of India:
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.78 pct at overnight variable rate repo auction
* India cenbank: weighted average rate at 6.81 pct at overnight variable rate repo auction
* India cenbank: allots 200.06 bln rupees at overnight variable rate repo auction; gets bids worth 263.85 bln rupees
* India cenbank: makes partial allotment of 94.51 pct at cut-off rate at overnight variable rate repo auction
Source text - (bit.ly/1MwwRCt)
