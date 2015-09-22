Sept 22 The Reserve Bank of India: * INDIA CENTRAL BANK SETS CUT-OFF RATE OF 7.24 PCT AT OVERNIGHT VARIABLE RATE REVERSE REPO AUCTION * INDIA CBANK: WEIGHTED AVERAGE RATE AT 7.20 PCT AT AT OVERNIGHT VARIABLE RATE REVERSE REPO AUCTION * INDIA CBANK: ALLOTS 128.46 BLN RUPEES AT OVERNIGHT VARIABLE RATE REVERSE REPO AUCTION; GETS BIDS WORTH 128.46 BLN RUPEES