Indebted Croatia's food concern signs standstill agreement
ZAGREB, April 2 Indebted Croatian food concern Agrokor has signed a standstill agreement in an effort to stabilise its business, the company's spokeswoman said on Sunday.
Sept 7 The Reserve Bank of India:
India central bank sets cut-off rate of 7.24 pct at 9-day variable rate reverse repo auction India cenbank: weighted average rate at 7.22 pct at 9-day variable rate reverse repo auction India cenbank: allots 111.82 bln rupees at 9-day variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 111.82 bln rupees
DOHA, April 2 The merger of Qatari banks Masraf Al Rayan, Barwa Bank and International Bank of Qatar will take six months to complete, Masraf Al Rayan's chairman Hussain Ali al-Abdulla said on Sunday.