July 20 The Reserve Bank of India:

India central bank sets cut-off rate of 7.24 pct at 4-day variable rate reverse repo auction India cenbank: weighted average rate at 7.22 pct at 4-day variable rate reverse repo auction India cenbank: allots 180.22 bln rupees at 4-day variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 189.22 bln rupees

Source text: bit.ly/1Jbm9Da (Reporting By Derek Francis in Bengaluru)