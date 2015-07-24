BRIEF-Crest Nicholson investors vote against directors' pay report
* 182,831,307 votes cast for approving directors' remuneration policy, while 7,357,089 votes cast against at AGM
July 24 The Reserve Bank of India:
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 7.24 pct at 3-day variable rate reverse repo auction * India cenbank: weighted average rate at 7.19 pct at 3-day variable rate reverse repo auction * India cenbank: allots 88.87 bln rupees at 3-day variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 88.87 bln rupees
Derek Francis in Bengaluru
* CEO Jose Sevilla says expects merger with Banco Mare Nostrum to be complete in last quarter of 2017 once approved by board and ratified by shareholders