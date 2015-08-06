BRIEF-Alba: LEM surpasses 95 pct stake threshold in Alba
* Said on Friday that, as of March 24, 393,766 shares, corresponding to a 3.99 pct stake, were tendered in LEM's tender offer on Alba to fulfil its obligation of purchase
Aug 6 The Reserve Bank of India:
India central bank sets cut-off rate of 7.24 pct at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction India cbank: weighted average rate at 7.23 pct at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction India cbank: allots 73.89 bln rupees at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 73.89 bln rupees
Source text: bit.ly/1ST2e2c (Reporting By Derek Francis in Bengaluru)
* Said on Friday that, as of March 24, 393,766 shares, corresponding to a 3.99 pct stake, were tendered in LEM's tender offer on Alba to fulfil its obligation of purchase
* Signs framework agreement with Latecoere SA related to Latecoere's site in Toulouse