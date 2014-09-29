Iceland flags new step in lifting of capital controls
STOCKHOLM, March 12 Icelandic authorities will present changes to the country's capital controls later on Sunday, a central bank spokesperson said.
MUMBAI, Sept 29 * India cbank sets ways and means advances limit for govt at 200 billion rupees ($3.25 billion) for October-March (1 US dollar = 61.5200 Indian rupee)
STOCKHOLM, March 12 Icelandic authorities will present changes to the country's capital controls later on Sunday, a central bank spokesperson said.
* Says Mubadala Development completes second step of transaction to acquire 20 percent stake in Investcorp’s parent
* Bank working to recover 60 million dinars bad loans Source:(http://bit.ly/2myC1Jb) Further company coverage: