Interest rates too low - German Fin Min Schaeuble
BERLIN, March 14 Interest rates are too low, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday, adding that a rise would be preferable.
NEW DELHI, Sept 18 India and China have signed a 5-year trade and economic co-operation pact, an Indian government official said on Thursday during a visit by the Chinese President Xi Jinping to meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.
The two nations also signed a railway co-operation pact, the official said. (Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Douglas Busvine)
(Adds drivers of growth) MEXICO CITY, March 14 Mexican industrial output rose slightly in January compared to December as production grew at mines and manufacturers, the national statistics agency said on Tuesday. Industrial production rose 0.1 percent in January compared to the previous month, the national statistics agency said. Mining expanded 1.1 percent compared to December, while manufacturing grew 0.5 percent. Utilities fell 2 percent while construction
NEW YORK, March 14 The dollar rose on Tuesday, bolstered by an expected interest rate increase by the U.S. Federal Reserve this week and helped by political risks in Europe amid Dutch and French elections that have pressured European currencies.