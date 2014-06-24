NEW DELHI, June 24 India has extended a ban on the import of milk and milk products from China by a year to June 23 2015, a government statement said on Tuesday.

India, which first banned Chinese dairy products in 2008, had been periodically extending it. The previous ban expired on June 23, 2014.

