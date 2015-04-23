By Aman Shah and Aditi Shah
MUMBAI, April 23 China's smartphone makers are
drafting in cricket teams and Bollywood stars to conquer India,
their largest overseas market and a key testing ground for their
international expansion, as they try to rebrand as more than
just sellers of cheap handsets.
Xiaomi Technology - the fast-growing No.3 global smartphone
maker valued at $45 billion after a December funding round -
hosted its first global launch outside of China in New Delhi on
Thursday, unveiling its feature-heavy Mi 4i model that supports
six Indian languages at 12,999 rupees ($205).
"It speaks volumes to our focus on India, our intentions,
and (is about) really putting our investment where we believe
the future of the company is," Hugo Barra, Xiaomi's vice
president of international operations, said.
And they are not alone. Manufacturers including Gionee,
Huawei Technologies and Lenovo are trying out
new retail strategies, marketing plans and research for devices
in India, as they look to push into new markets.
Huawei and Gionee, for instance, are sponsoring franchises
in the Indian Premier League, a wildly popular cricket
tournament, while Lenovo and Oppo have adverts featuring movie
heartthrobs Ranbir Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan as they try to
build brand appeal among ordinary Indians.
India is the world's third-largest smartphone market, but
with just one in 10 people using such handsets still has huge
growth potential.
Chinese smartphone makers are in many cases unknown outside
India's larger cities, but they are beginning to win market
share from better known rivals such as Samsung Electronics Co
Ltd and even homegrown Micromax, which in the fourth
quarter became the country's leading handset supplier.
With growth saturating at home, companies from China and
Taiwan have either entered or ramped up India operations over
the past year. Six were among the top 20 smartphone vendors in
the December quarter.
Based on shipments data tracked by research firm Canalys,
the top five Chinese smartphone companies and Taiwan's Asustek
Computer Inc together accounted for 13 percent of
shipments in the period.
SALES PLANS
Fast growth and cut-throat competition has forced the new
Chinese entrants to intensify their sales push, adapting plans
previously tried out in China to suit local customers.
Xiaomi, a five-year-old company known as China's
Apple, entered India in July last year through a tie-up with
online retailer Flipkart. It later partnered a leading
electronics retail chain with a pan-India presence to boost its
sales.
Arvind Vohra, head of Chinese manufacturer Gionee's India
operations said, said he was focused on physical distribution,
and would only then go online. Gionee sold 4 million devices and
made almost $500 million in sales in the year ended March.
"There was a huge challenge with the stigma attached to
Chinese brands initially," said Rushabh Doshi, a Singapore-based
analyst at research firm Canalys.
"A lot of new vendors are testing out online retail first,
trying to see if the brand is picking up in India and then
ramping up their operations based on the feedback they get from
the consumer base."
Industry watchers say that now a focus on research and local
production will help Chinese firms offer high-end features at
low cost, positioning them well in a market that will grow at
around 36 percent a year over the next five years, according to
consulting firm Zinnov.
Gionee, which was among the first Chinese device makers to
enter India, has 1,200 employees working on R&D and expects to
set up a manufacturing base in India.
For Xiaomi, the research on the processor used in the Mi 4i
was led by a team in Bengaluru. The company could also make the
phone locally once it sets up a manufacturing presence here,
Barra said.
"(The Mi 4i) is not a Chinese design that is imported to
India, this is a product that is designed with this market in
mind," he said.
($1 = 62.9300 Indian rupees)
