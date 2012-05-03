(Fixes spelling of drug names in last paragraph)
MUMBAI May 3 Indian drugmaker Cipla
has cut the price of the generic version of Bayer's
renal cancer drug Nexavar by 75 percent and will sell it at
6,840 rupees ($130) for a monthly dose, its chairman said on
Thursday.
India stripped Bayer of its exclusive rights to sell Nexavar
in the country in March, granting Natco Pharma a
license to sell the generic version at about $175 for a monthly
dose. Bayer sells the product at $5,500 a month in India and
said at the time that it was disappointed with India's decision.
"There was no directive from government ... we have decided
to make the drug affordable to more patients," Cipla Chairman
Y.K. Hamied told Reuters over the telephone.
Separately, Cipla is fighting a patent infringement suit by
Bayer over generic Nexavar in an Indian court.
Along with generic Nexavar, Cipla also substantially cut the
prices of lung cancer drug g efitinib a nd brain cancer drug
temozolomide, Hamied said.
($1 = 52.98 rupees)
(Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni; Editing by Tony Munroe)