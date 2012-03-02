MUMBAI, March 2 Cipla Ltd,
India's No. 2 drugmaker in the domestic market, said it had
received government notices seeking 4.25 billion rupees ($86.36
million) due to over pricing of certain drugs.
The demands are contrary to the orders passed by the Supreme
Court of India and are related to the same drugs under
litigation, the drugmaker said in a statement.
The company has received a legal advice which says the
entire amount demanded by the National Pharmaceutical Pricing
Authority (NPPA) is not tenable and sustainable, Cipla said.
NPPA is a government body that fines drugmakers in India if
they over price certain drugs that have been identified under
the national list of essential medicines.
($1 = 49.215 rupees)
(Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni in MUMBAI; Editing by Rajesh
Pandathil)