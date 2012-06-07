(Corrects paragraphs 2 and 3 to say that PetArmor is owned by
June 7 Indian drugmaker Cipla said on
Thursday a U.S. appeals court had upheld a district court's
ruling which last year declared a patent infringement by Cipla
over animal healthcare drug PetArmor Plus.
Cipla manufactures PetArmor Plus on behalf of FidoPharm, a
unit of pet health company Velcera Inc. The product is used to
treat fleas in cats and dogs.
Sales of PetArmor Plus were suspended after the federal
court for Middle District of Georgia ruled in favour of Merial
Ltd on June 21 last year. Merial is a unit of French drugmaker
Sanofi.
The financial implications of this case are yet to be
determined, Cipla said in a statement to the Bombay Stock
Exchange. "The company is examining options for preferring an
appeal against the aforesaid Federal Circuit order," it added.
Valued at $4.47 billion, shares in Cipla fell 0.37 percent
to 308 rupees on Thursday when the broader Mumbai market
rose 1.05 percent.
