* Plan seen as crucial but pace is "glacial"
* Industrial corridor bigger than Japan planned
* Rickety infrastructure lags economic boom
By Matthias Williams and Lyndee Prickitt
DHOLERA, India, Oct 26 Chotubhai Raghani's
fields in a dry, salty strip of Indian coastline on the Arabian
Sea never yielded much wheat but he feels like a lucky man now
he's started selling them at a juicy markup.
He expects his land may one day make way for a car factory
or an air-conditioned shopping mall, all part of what may be
India's most ambitious infrastructure project ever.
Excitement is rising almost as quickly as land prices in his
village, one of the sites chosen for building 24 industrial
cities from scratch along a 1,483 km (920 mile) railway line.
The government plans to build a corridor bigger in land size
than Japan, stretching from New Delhi down to the financial hub
Mumbai in the west, that could help transform India's economic
landscape and give its choked, teeming cities room to breathe.
"It's going to change our lives," said Raghani. "We've
tilled this land for generations but we only get a small
mouthful out of it."
Sceptics call the $90 billion project, known as the Delhi
Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC), over-ambitious. India, bogged
down by corruption, staggering bureaucracy and land battles, has
a long history of failed infrastructure plans.
"It's a very crucial project for supporting GDP growth,"
said Pratyush Kumar, President & CEO of GE Transportation
in India, a company with interests from railway engines to wind
turbines. So far it is not involved in the DMIC project.
"Nobody is saying that it's not moving, but the glacial pace
will choke the GDP ambitions," he said. "The pace has to pick up
and they need to get away from this whole decision-making
paralysis of 'hey, we can't award large projects because of all
the scams'."
If the DMIC fails, Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's
government will have lost a golden opportunity to sell India to
investors and will feed the perception that, unlike China, it
lacks the will to act when it counts.
If it succeeds, the project could be the jolt Indian
industry needs to sustain the country's heady economic rise.
The timing couldn't be better amid global financial strife,
rising interest rates and domestic policy stagnation caused by
government corruption cases that have dampened confidence.
INFRASTRUCTURE LAGS BOOM
New Delhi has earmarked an initial fund of $4.5 billion to
build the core infrastructure of each city, such as roads, power
supplies and sewage treatment plants, and expects a similar
contribution from the project's partner, Japan.
Once the basics are there, the thinking goes, investors will
be convinced of the DMIC's value and will build factories,
housing and more in a public-private partnership.
The government can then sell them the land it has acquired
from farmers, using the funds to start building the next city.
Despite years of economic boom, India's infrastructure is
rickety and its manufacturing sector sluggish. Transporting
goods is expensive and slow -- it can take more than two weeks
to move a container from Delhi to Mumbai. It is hoped the new
freight line will slash that to under 24 hours.
"If India does not create new cities, many of its existing
cities will be slums," said Amitabh Kant, the civil servant in
charge of the project.
The idea for an industrial corridor took shape in 2006 as a
deal hatched by the governments of India and Japan, inspired by
a similar project around Tokyo that helped Japan's economic rise
after World War Two.
Work on the first hub, Dholera, is to start shortly, with
Indian firms Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd and
Hindustan Construction Co Ltd already on board.
Plans envisage Dholera being transformed from a cluster of
small villages and hamlets, where cows laze to the sound of
women pounding clothes in the village pond, into a city of 2
million people by 2040 with its own international airport.
If all goes to plan, Dholera will become a magnet for
engineering, electronics and pharmaceutical firms, helping meet
the corridor's target of doubling employment and tripling
industrial output across the six states through which it runs.
"I am eagerly awaiting the day that a plane lands in our
village," jokes one sceptical farmer as others around him laugh.
Although building even a single highway can be achingly slow
in India, a crowded democracy of 1.2 billion, the DMIC project
may have enough going for it to prove doubters wrong.
One big plus is Kant himself, a widely respected official
who is no stranger to selling India's image abroad. He was the
architect of a flagship 'Incredible India' tourism campaign that
sought to dispel stereotypes of snake charmers and touts.
Authorities in the DMIC are also trying hard to minimise
risks to potential investors while ensuring that the farmers get
a good deal, obtaining clearances and negotiating land sales.
This is somewhat unusual for India, where a major deterrent
for businesses is that they must first bid to build projects
before wading in to acquire land or permissions from umpteen
ministries, with all the hassles and delays that entails.
The DMIC is being kicked off by Gujarat state, a favourite
of investors who like its lack of red tape, easy land sales and
ambition to become a global industry powerhouse like China's
Guangdong.
Raghani, and many others like him, were happy to sell their
land -- a marked contrast to the deadly clashes over land that
have happened elsewhere in India.
ROAD TO SCANDALS
However, the challenges Kant faces are enormous, not least
tackling the bureaucracy inside his own government. Getting
permission to build even one power plant needs 44 clearances.
"Look at the number of sanctions and approvals. This page,
this page," he exclaimed during an interview in his office,
thumbing through pages of stapled documents.
Corruption, one of the biggest hindrances to business in
India, is another. Land acquisition has not even started in
Uttar Pradesh, a state of 200 million people with a reputation
for kickbacks.
"Unless you bribe, they will not give up the land," said a
government source involved in the project.
Graft scandals have haunted Singh's government since last
year, with a clutch of high-profile politicians sent to trial
amid mass street protests.
The DMICDC, the company created to steer the project, is
changing its business model from being majority-owned by two
private lenders to being under government control. It wants to
ensure private firms are not seen as being cozy with the state,
the government source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
"It's public money being put in, so immediately people will
start saying the DMICDC is nothing but a front for siphoning
money," the source said.
Progress on the rail line, which is headed by a separate
state-run company, is also slow.
India has a mixed record on project implementation. Stories
of bribery, construction delays and filthy athletes' rooms made
Delhi's hosting of the 2010 Commonwealth Games a PR disaster.
But swanky new airports in Delhi and Mumbai, a high-speed
metro in the capital and some slick new highways show that the
government's huge infrastructure push, with a planned splurge
of$1 trillion over the next five years, is paying some
dividends.
(Editing by Alistair Scrutton and Paul Tait)